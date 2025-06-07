All Goals from New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the 1st Half
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025
- Mertz Ends Magical Week in Hounds' Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 to Miami FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Bodie Ford
- New Mexico United Announces International Friendly with Liga MX Giants FC Juarez
- New Mexico United Announces Loan Signing of Goalkeeper Djibril Moussa from AV Alta FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2