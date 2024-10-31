Alex Suzdalev Re-Assigned to South Carolina

October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Alex Suzdalev from Hershey to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Suzdalev, 20, has played in one game with the Bears this season, making his North American professional debut in Hershey's 6-2 win at Springfield on Oct. 26, accruing two penalty minutes.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Suzdalev began the season with Hershey but did earn a sweater through the first 11 games before being re-assigned to Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2) on Nov. 7, where he registered three points (2g, 1a) in 13 games. He was then re-assigned by Washington to the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Jan. 4, where he recorded 25 points (9g, 16a) in 30 games. The 6'2", 180-pound forward finished seventh in postseason scoring with Saskatoon with 13 points (4g, 9a) in 16 WHL playoff games.

The Capitals selected Suzdalev with the 70th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and signed him to a three-year entry-level contract on July 15, 2022.

