Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: October 31st, 2024

October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open the month of November with a two-game road trip to Syracuse and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. This will mark the club's lone trip to Syracuse and the first of three on the season to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

These road games also mark the first back-to-back road games of the season for the club. Previously, the Wolf Pack played at Lehigh Valley on Oct. 12 and at Bridgeport on Oct. 20.

Friday, November 1 st, 2024, at Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m.) : The first of two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Crunch on the season takes place Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. It will mark the first time this season that the Wolf Pack face an opponent from the North Division.

The sides split two chippy contests last November when they met for a home-and-home set. The Crunch took the first leg by a final score of 5-3 in Syracuse, before the Wolf Pack responded the next night with a 5-2 victory at the XL Center.

Gabriel Dumont's goal 13:23 into the third period on Nov. 17, would prove to be the winner for the Crunch in their home game, one of his two goals on the night. Former Wolf Pack forward Daniel Walcott also lit the lamp twice for the Crunch.

Adam Edström's goal 15:40 into the second period on Nov. 18 at the XL Center would be the Wolf Pack's game-winning tally. Five different players scored in the win, including Karl Henriksson, who notched his first goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack and Crunch will play twice in quick order again this season. The Crunch make their lone trip to the Connecticut capital on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Saturday, November 2 nd, 2024, at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Penguins meet for the first of six times this season on Saturday night. They next meet on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the XL Center.

A season ago, the home team went a perfect 6-0-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup. The Penguins won all three games at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in regulation time. They never trailed in the three contests.

The Penguins collected a 4-2 victory on Oct. 28, 2023, a 2-1 decision on Jan. 7, and a 4-1 triumph on Jan. 24.

The Wolf Pack's last victory at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza came on March 26, 2023, by a final score of 5-1. Zac Jones opened the scoring 16 seconds into that hockey game, while Will Lockwood recorded the game-winning goal at the 6:25 mark of period one.

The Wolf Pack also claimed the last meeting of the 2023-24 season series on April 19, 2024, at the XL Center. Nic Petan's power play goal at 13:22 of the third period proved to be the game-winning goal in the Wolf Pack's 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack concluded their three-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. They concluded the homestand with a 2-1-0-0 record.

Adam Sýkora recorded a season-high two points (1 g, 1 a) in the win. He scored the tying goal at 16:31 of the third period, then set Ryder Korczak up for the overtime winner at 2:44.

Korczak's overtime goal was the first game-winning goal of his professional career.

Defenseman Matthew Robertson recorded two assists in the victory, his first multi-point outing of the season.

