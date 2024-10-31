Game Day Preview - CGY vs. SD

October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's the place to be before your Halloween party.

The Wranglers face off against the San Diego Gulls tonight at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS.

The Matchup

The Wranglers walked away from their 4-3 win Tuesday night with takeaways of what they wanted to clean up about their play.

"I thought we were really lucky tonight" said coach Trent Cull following their win.

Cull was not happy with the way the Wranglers played in the first and second period, but was impressed that the team found a way to pull it out in the third.

"We found a way to win which is really good," he said. "We had some good players make some good plays to keep us in the game."

"We had some good players make some good plays to keep us in the game."

Coach Trent Cull talks to media about his expectations for the team and chemistry on the team. pic.twitter.com/VZXR8pnWCZ

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 30, 2024

The San Diego Gulls came into the game on Tuesday with a target on their back and according to Cull "was the better team" that night.

The Gulls sit ninth in the Pacific Division at 2-5.

Players to Watch

Matt Coronato has scored two goals in two games for the Wranglers.

"It's fun to see the compete and see a group that always wants to come out on top," Coronato said after Tuesday's win.

"It's fun to see the compete and see a group that always wants to come out on top."

Gulls rookie Sam Colangelo has four goals and seven points in seven games for his team.

About The Game

The Halloween game features special spooky cocktails perfect to get you ready for your Halloween party.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.