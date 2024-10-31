Game Day Preview - CGY vs. SD
October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
It's the place to be before your Halloween party.
The Wranglers face off against the San Diego Gulls tonight at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS.
The Matchup
The Wranglers walked away from their 4-3 win Tuesday night with takeaways of what they wanted to clean up about their play.
"I thought we were really lucky tonight" said coach Trent Cull following their win.
Cull was not happy with the way the Wranglers played in the first and second period, but was impressed that the team found a way to pull it out in the third.
"We found a way to win which is really good," he said. "We had some good players make some good plays to keep us in the game."
Coach Trent Cull talks to media about his expectations for the team and chemistry on the team. pic.twitter.com/VZXR8pnWCZ
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 30, 2024
The San Diego Gulls came into the game on Tuesday with a target on their back and according to Cull "was the better team" that night.
The Gulls sit ninth in the Pacific Division at 2-5.
Players to Watch
Matt Coronato has scored two goals in two games for the Wranglers.
"It's fun to see the compete and see a group that always wants to come out on top," Coronato said after Tuesday's win.
Gulls rookie Sam Colangelo has four goals and seven points in seven games for his team.
About The Game
The Halloween game features special spooky cocktails perfect to get you ready for your Halloween party.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
