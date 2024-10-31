Syracuse Crunch to Host Dennis Deninger Book Signing November 1

October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a book signing with Dennis Deninger on Friday, Nov. 1 when the team hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.

Deninger will be signing his most recently published book, The Football Game That Changed America: How the NFL Created a National Holiday. The book dives into the history of the Super Bowl and its impact on the sports world and beyond.

Fans can meet Deninger and purchase a copy of The Football Game That Changed America: How the NFL Created a National Holiday during the Nov. 1 game. The book signing will be held outside Guest Services located behind Section 222. A portion of each book sold will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital.

Deninger is an innovative educator and Emmy-award winning former television production executive and who has produced live sports television from six continents and across the USA. He is a professor of practice at Syracuse University where he was named Falk College Faculty Member of the Year for Excellence in Teaching in 2014. He was the founding director of the sports communications graduate program at the Newhouse School of Public Communications and has created several new graduate and undergraduate level courses at Syracuse, his alma mater.

Deninger has previously authored Live Sports Media: The What, How and Why of Sports Broadcasting, published in 2022, and Sports on Television, published in 2012. He has also written and directed numerous documentaries.

During his illustrious career, Deninger has been a leader in sports production having developed the digital instant review technology called "Shot Spot" which is now in use at all major tennis tournaments and produced the most successful daily sports video series in the history of the internet, SportsCenter Right Now. He has been responsible for launching more than a dozen new televised series and events and was the executive in charge of production for World Cup 1994, a dozen Australian Opens, Friday Night Fights, Triple Crown horse racing, and a multitude of other live events. His comments and analysis have been quoted in national and international media including The New York Times, Forbes, USA Today, ABC News, CNN, Associated Press, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, Christian Science Monitor, the Financial Times, the International Business Times, The Guardian, the Sporting News and the NFL Network.

