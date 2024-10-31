Detroit Returns Austin Watson to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned right wing Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson has appeared in two games with Detroit this season, making his Red Wings debut on Oct. 14 at the New York Rangers. Watson is on a team-high three-game assist streak from Oct. 25-27 with the Griffins and his six helpers in seven games are tied for seventh in the AHL. The former 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 contests with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, notching four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has totaled 118 points (60-58-118), 707 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 517 career games. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native had spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals prior to this season, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old has totaled 138 points (73-65-138), 108 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating in 241 career AHL outings.

