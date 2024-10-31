Bojangles Game Preview: November 2 at Hershey

October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are setting back out on the road for an early-season test against the defending champs in Hershey.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 5-1-0-0 (2nd Atlantic)

HER - 6-2-1-0 (1st Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 38.7% / 90.9%

HER - 24.4%/ 91.0%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 5.00 GF/Game, 2.67 GA/Game

HER - 3.44 GF/Game, 2.20 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE

This weekend marks the first time this season that the Checkers have squared off against the Bears, who have won each of the last two Calder Cups. Hershey enters the series atop the Atlantic Division - leading the Checkers by three points - but has already played three more games than Charlotte, giving the visitors the edge in the points percentage column.

HOT START

The Checkers currently sit at 5-1-0-0, which is tied for the best six-game start in franchise history - a mark previously hit by the 2018-19 squad, which would run its record to 10-1-0-0 before recording its second loss of the season.

This trek to Hershey marks a return to the road for the Checkers, who opened the season with a pair of wins in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport and are one of four teams in the AHL without a loss on the road.

RAINING GOALS

Looking at Charlotte's strong start, one of the first things that jumps out is the offensive production. The Checkers have been filling the net early on, reigning at the top of the league with an average of five goals scored per game. In fact, the Checkers have hit the five-goal mark in four of their six games so far and the seven-goal mark twice.

Leading the way on the goal-scoring front continues to be Aidan McDonough, who added another goal over the weekend to bring his total to seven - a mark that puts him among the league's elite and is nearing his rookie-season total of 11 from a year ago.

POWERING UP

A portion of the early-season surge of goals can be attributed to an electric Charlotte power play. Over the two-game set against the Islanders last weekend the Checkers racked up seven goals on 14 man advantages, bringing their conversion rate up to a league-leading 38.7.

They'll face a stingy Hershey team that has excelled at the penalty kill and boasts a unit that sits in the league's top five.

THE QUOTES

Forward Rasmus Asplund on the mentality this week at practice

"We know we have a good test for us in Hershey this weekend. You want to stay on top of things and work on things that we were not happy with last weekend. It's been a good week."

Asplund on the team focusing more on their game than their opponent

"We talk a lot about sticking to the process and doing what we have to do to be good in April, May and June, hopefully. I think it's just a mindset that we have as a group. I think everybody does a good job with that."

Asplund on the strong offensive output

"It's never a bad thing to score, that's going to help us alot. I can't really say what it is that's making it go in for us right now. Last year was the complete opposite where we struggled to score even when we played good. It's hard to say what it is, but it's a good thing."

Asplund on the attitude in the room

"I think everybody is working hard and being professional about everything. That's a good thing that guys want to get better and drive themselves to get to the next level here. We have a good group and we're getting better every week. We're getting closer and tighter with each other too. I think it's going to be a fun year."

THE INFO

The games this weekend - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

Additionally, Mellow Mushroom in Uptown is the official road game destination, as they will be showing every road game throughout the season!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.