Canucks Fall 5-2 against the Tucson Roadrunners

October 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Tucson Roadrunners again tonight, following a 3-0 shutout victory last night. With a combined 61 penalty minutes last game, tonight is expected to be another physical battle.

There were changes to the goaltending tonight, as Nikita Tolopilo got the nod to stand between the pipes for the Canucks, and Jaxon Stauber started tonight for the Roadrunners.

Returning to the typical 12 and 6 formation, Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo got things started on the blue line. Elias Pettersson paired up with Kirill Kudryavtsev, and Christian Wolanin linked with Cole McWard.

Up front, Ty Mueller found himself centering the first line alongside Aatu Räty and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Tristen Nielsen and Danila Klimovich bookended Max Sasson, followed by John Stevens, Chase Wouters, and Nate Smith. Carsen Twarynski and Cooper Walker drew back into the lineup alongside Dino Kambietz to round out the Canucks lineup tonight.

It was an action-packed first period, that kicked off just 37 seconds in, when Kevin Connauton scored early for Tucson, to give the Roadrunners an early lead. Then, Sam Lipkin was waiting on the doorstep when he received the puck from Hunter Drew and was able to tuck it past Tolopilo to give the Roadrunners a 2 goal lead. The teams exchanged a bunch of penalties, but the Roadrunners found themselves with a man advantage with 6 minutes left in the period. Egor Sokolov was able to capitalize, further extending the lead for the visiting team. Shortly thereafter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki was able to rip one home from the point to cut the Roadrunners' lead back to 2 and get the Canucks on the board. This was Jonathan Lekkerimäki's second goal in two games. With just twenty-five seconds remaining in the period, Josh Doan added some more insurance for Tucson, and the Canucks were down 4-1 into the second period.

Jiřï Patera slotted between the pipes to kick off the second. Max Sasson wasted no time getting on the board when he found himself on a breakaway just under two minutes in, where he ripped one home to cut the Roadrunners lead in half. Jaxon Stauber held the Canucks to just one goal this period, but Patera made a massive save to ensure Sasson has the lone goal of the period. A bunch more penalties were exchanged between the two teams, but it was the Canucks that found themselves on a 4-on-3 that would carry over to start the final frame.

Looking to complete a comeback, the Canucks fired out 16 shots in the third period and held the Roadrunners to just 6. Unfortunately, it was Josh Doan who found the back of the net just at just under the halfway mark to extend the Roadrunners lead 5 to 2. Abbotsford battled hard to the very end, with a huge push to get something going but everything was going just shy of the net.

Despite outshooting the Roadrunners 40-21, the Canucks couldn't complete the comeback after dropping 4 goals in the first period and lost the latter of the back-to-back, 5-2.

The Canucks head to San Diego to take on the Gulls once again, and close the road trip out with a game in Ontario, before returning home to take on Coachella Valley for Country Night on Nov 9th.

