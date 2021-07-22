Albuquerque Pounded 9-4 in Series Opener

Chihuahuas 9 (27-38), Isotopes 4 (27-39) - Southwest University Park | El Paso, TX

AT THE DISH: Ryan Vilade went 3-for-4, his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season ... Alan Trejo mustered the only extra-base hit for the Isotopes with a solo homer in the second ... Trejo is batting .337 with 12 doubles, six homers and 27 RBI since June 20 ... Taylor Snyder made his team debut and was 0-for-3 with a base on balls ... The Topes picked up two runs in the ninth on Chris Rabago's RBI groundout and a wild pitch.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Ryan Castellani began his start with two scoreless innings but things unraveled as El Paso chased him with six runs in the third ... The Chihuahuas scored three more times in the fourth off Chris Rusin ... Nelson Gonzalez and Heath Holder combined to toss four scoreless frames with one combined hit allowed.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have tied a franchise record by going 13 consecutive games without an error (previously set June 15-28, 2006) ... El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey tied a record set by many with three triples in this game ... The feat has been accomplished by 29 MLB players since 1913 (most recently Yasiel Puig in 2014) and nine players in what was formerly the PCL (most recently Peter Bourjos in 2010) ... Albuquerque has lost seven straight road series openers dating back to Aug. 30, 2019 in Fresno.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas are back at it Friday night from Southwest University Park, with right-hander Dereck Rodríguez (2-2, 9.44) scheduled to take the baseball for Albuquerque against El Paso southpaw Jerry Keel (1-3, 6.80). First pitch is set for 7:05 PM MT.

