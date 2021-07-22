Boushley's Strong Starts Allows Chihuahuas to Build Winning Cushion

July 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. Chihuahuas starter Caleb Boushley allowed only one run in six innings, while striking out seven, his most in a Triple-A game this season.

Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-5 with three triples for El Paso. It was the first time a Chihuahuas player ever hit three triples in a game, something that had been done only nine times in the history of the Pacific Coast League (1903-2019). Ivan Castillo went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run and three RBIs. Tucupita Marcano went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run, his sixth Triple-A homer.

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Ramirez threw a scoreless seventh inning in his first MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. The Chihuahuas are now 7-5 against Albuquerque this season.

Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/22/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (27-39), El Paso (27-38)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Dereck Rodriguez (2-2, 9.44) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-3, 6.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.