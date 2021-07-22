Express Beat out Aces 8-4 in Thursday's Series Opener

RENO, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (34-33) earned a series-opening win over the Reno Aces (41-26) by a final score of 8-4 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Express found success both offensively and defensively with 12 hits and 10 strikeouts to hold off the league leaders in game one.

Round Rock starter LHP Wes Benjamin (2-2, 7.36) earned the night's win after a 5.0-inning outing that saw four runs, three of which were earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Reno reliever RHP Ryan Weiss (1-1, 11.37) got the loss, allowing three Express runs on four hits with two strikeouts in his 1.0 inning on the mound.

Reno found themselves on the board in the first inning as CF Jake McCarthy started the bottom of the frame by making it around to third base on a Round Rock fielding error before scoring thanks to a Drew Ellis sacrifice fly.

The Express pushed past the Aces with three runs in the second. DH Elier Hernandez led off the frame with a solo home run before 1B Curtis Terry crossed home plate after hitting a double then scoring on a single from SS Ryan Dorow. Dorow scored to close out the inning on a Yonny Hernandez base hit, giving Round Rock a 3-1 lead.

Reno regained a 4-3 advantage when SS Juniel Querecuto drove 1B Seth Beer home with a double before coming in as C Jose Herrera knocked a two-run homer to left field during the fourth inning. Round Rock tied the contest at 4-4 just a half inning later as Yonny Hernandez tallied his second run of the night on a base hit from C Yohel Pozo.

With one out in the sixth, Dorow and Yonny Hernandez recorded back-to-back singles to take spots on base for the Express. After a second out, CF Leody Taveras plated both runners with a double then scored on an RBI single from Pozo to put Round Rock ahead of Reno 7-4.

Round Rock added an insurance run in the eighth inning when RF Carl Chester and Dorow worked consecutive two-out walks before Yonny Hernandez singled to send Chester home for the ultimate 8-4 final.

The two face off for game two on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Express RHP Collin Wiles (2-0, 4.31) is set to start against Reno LHP Kevin McCanna (0-0, 1.29). First pitch is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. CT.

