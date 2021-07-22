Skeeters Rally Late for Series-Opening OKC Win

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) - The Sugar Land Skeeters scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Jake Meyers drove in four runs, including the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, to guide the Skeeters to a series-opening win. Meyers leads the Skeeters and is fourth in Triple A West with 50 RBIs. He's the only player in Triple A West with at least 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Meyers drove in Miguelangel Sierra with his sacrifice fly in the ninth off right-hander Kevin Quackenbush, scoring Miguelangel Sierra. It was the first loss of the season for Quackenbush. Meyers added RBI singles in the third seventh, as well as RBI double in the fifth.

Taylor Jones knotted the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning with an RBI double, scoring Meyers. Ronel Blanco struck out two batters through a perfect ninth for his 11th save of the season, leading all Astros minor leaguers.

Pedro León logged his first-ever multi-hit game at the Triple A level. The Houston Astros' No. 2 prospect went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a stolen base.

Skeeters starter JP France struck out four and allowed four runs on five hits through seven innings. Ralph Garza Jr. picked up the winning decision, striking out a pair in a scoreless eighth inning.

Matt Davidson and Yoshi Tsutsugo each provided solo homers in the Dodgers loss. Oklahoma City starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed two runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.

The Skeeters will hand the ball to right-hander Austin Hansen at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night against Oklahoma City, with the Dodgers starting right-hander Aaron Wilkerson.

