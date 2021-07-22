Aces Drop Series Opener to Round Rock Express, 8-4

July 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell to the Round Rock Express 8-4 tonight, in the first Copa de la Diversion game of the year. The Aces played as Los Corazones de Reno, and Round Rock played as the Chupacabras in the league-wide initiative to celebrate Latino heritage and influence on the game of baseball. The two teams will continue to use their alter egos through Saturday's game.

Tyler Gilbert started his ninth game for Reno this season, throwing five complete innings and recording a season-high six strikeouts.

Jake McCarthy led off the first inning by reaching third base on an error from Round Rock's center fielder, Leody Taveras. After a walk from Jamie Ritchie, Drew Ellis hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring McCarthy and giving the Aces an early 1-0 lead.

The Chupacabras answered back in the top of the second, tacking on three runs on four hits, capturing a 3-1 edge on Reno.

After a scoreless third, Seth Beer exploded with his Triple-A leading 24th double of the season to start off the fourth inning. Beer advanced to third base on Henry Ramos' fly out to right field, followed by a double to left field from Juniel Querecuto to bring Beer around to score. Jose Herrera blasted a two-run shot over the left field wall scoring Querecuto and regaining the Aces' lead, 4-3.

The Express added on one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to make the score 7-4.

The Chupacabras scored one more in the seventh, resulting in the decisive score 8-4.

The Aces will be back in action Friday as Los Corazones de Reno against the Chupacabras. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. P.T from Greater Nevada Field on the second day of Copa de la Diversion. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.