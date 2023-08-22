Adolfo Homers, Monarchs Win Series

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Micker Adolfo's three-run homer in the first inning paved the way for a 6-1 Kansas City Monarchs victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Legends Field Monday night.

Monarchs starter Miller Hogan threw six innings allowing only one unearned run. He walked one and struck out eight. Adolfo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The Monarchs' bullpen trio of Jordan Martinson, Trey Jeans, and Bubby Rossman threw three shutout innings allowing only four hits and one walk. They combined for six strikeouts

The RedHawks started the scoring in the top of the first. Dillon Thomas singled and later scored when LJ Hatch dropped a line drive to make it 1-0.

The Monarchs answered in the bottom of the first. Odubel Herrera walked and later made it to third when Chris Herrmann reached on a fielder's choice. That set up the three-run blast from Adolfo to make it 3-1 Monarchs after one.

KC added onto their total in the bottom of the second. Jacob Robson walked and made it to third on a throwing error by RedHawks pitcher Kelvan Pilot during a sacrifice bunt from Allante Hall.

Robson scored one batter later when LJ Hatch grounded into a double play to make it 4-1 Monarchs.

The Monarchs added their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Robson walked and reached third on a Manny Boscan error. Robson later scored on an RBI grounder from LJ Hatch. Justin Wylie drove in the game's final run with an RBI single. It was 6-1 Monarchs after six.

The three shutout innings from Martinson, Jeans, and Rossman shut down the RedHawks to secure the win.

Hogan got the win 1-2 and Pilot got the loss (0-4). The Monarchs improve to 50-36 and are now five games ahead of the Sioux City Explorers in the West Division standings.

UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a three-game road series versus the Lincoln Saltdogs. Game one is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Haymarket Park.

