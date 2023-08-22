Tied for Third, the Hounds Search for a Win

August 22, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - Both times the Lake Country DockHounds have been swept, Lake Country has dropped the following game, falling to the Chicago Dogs 5-2 to open the final home stand of the season.

Losing also drops the DockHounds back below .500 and into a tie at 43-44 with the Kane County Cougars for third in the American Association East standing, just one game in front of the Cleburne Railroaders.

Augie Voight pitched seven innings for second consecutive start and gave the DockHounds a chance to win. Chicago did a good job to get enough runs across against the former Dog, scoring all five against Lake Country's starter.

Brady Kais and Mullenbach both did not pitch this weekend at Franklin Field against the Milwaukee Milkmen, so they entered in low leverage spots to get work in and both threw scoreless frames.

Trailing by three in the fourth inning without a hit, Curtis Terry left Wisconsin Brewing Company park to left field with his 14th home run in just his 31st game with the DockHounds. Then, Thomas Jones stole second with two outs before scoring on a single by Justin Lavey to get Lake Country within one run. The DockHounds failed to score the remainder of the game, partially due to a couple of terrific plays in the field by Chicago.

Game two for the Hounds against the Chicago Dogs will once again have a first pitch at 6:35 CT on Tuesday.

