Canaries Open Series with Shutout

WINNIPEG, MB - Sioux Falls Canaries (45-43) starting pitcher Akeem Bostick (3-3) pitched seven shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (38-50) on Monday night at Shaw Park. He limited the Goldeyes to four hits. It was the second pitched shutout for the Canaries while the Goldeyes were blanked for the ninth time this year.

Bostick, whose major league experience is one game with the Mets, walked two, and struck out three. Christian Johnson and Charlie Hasty (20) pitched shutout innings in the eighth and ninth respectively.

The Canaries got the only run they needed in the second. Left fielder Darnell Sweeney led off with a double. With two out, catcher Spencer Sarringar singled Sweeney home making it 1-0. That was the only run allowed by Winnipeg tough luck starter RJ Martinez (5-4). He worked eight innings - the most for him professionally - he issued seven hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Sarringar had three hits (all singles) in what was his first three-hit game as a pro.

Sioux Falls added one more score in the ninth on an RBI double by right fielder Hunter Clanin. That was against Goldeyes reliever Samuel Adames.

Only once did Winnipeg have a runner as far as third and that was in the seventh. The Goldeyes had runners at the corners with two out down 1-0 but right fielder Tra Holmes was caught off first by Bostick. The runner at third was catcher Hidekel Gonzalez and he took off for the plate as he was tagged out to end the inning.

Winnipeg had one more chance in the ninth but pinch hitter Jackson Smith struck out to end the game as the tying run.

The teams meet again on Tuesday night at Shaw Park. The probable for Sioux Falls is left-hander Neil Lang who is 4-7 against Winnipeg lefty Tyler Jandron, he's 2-6.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Third baseman Dayson Croes had his 15-game hitting streak come to an end. He was 0-3 with a walk. However, he's reached base in 16 straight games. His average is at .360 which is second in the American Association.

The Goldeyes turned a hidden ball trick. In the seventh inning after Sioux Falls third baseman Ozzie Martinez singled with two out which loaded the bases, Winnipeg first baseman Tommy McCarthy took the cut off from Holmes. He held on to the ball and caught Martinez off the bag.

Second baseman Brynn Martinez was hitless, snapping his seven-game hitting streak but he walked and was hit with a pitch. He's reached base safely in 24 of his last 25 games.

Sioux Falls leads the season series 4-3.

