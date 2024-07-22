Matulovich Named Pitcher of the Week...Again

July 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - For the second time this season, Winnipeg Goldeyes ace Joey Matulovich has been named American Association Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. He previously won the award June 10 and was also honoured as the Rawlings Pitcher of the Month for June.

The 27-year-old made two spectacular starts last week, working seven scoreless innings in both, and giving up a paltry total of three hits. The Goldeyes shut out their opponent on both occasions, a 7-0 win over the Explorers in Sioux City on July 16, and an 8-0 defeat of the Milwaukee Milkmen Sunday at Blue Cross Park.

Joey Matulovich - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

The right-hander leads the American Association with a 2.12 earned run average, 94 strikeouts and 85 innings pitched. He is second in the league with eight wins. Sunday was Matulovich's tenth quality start of the season.

A native of Walnut Creek, California, Matulovich joined the Goldeyes during the first week of the 2023 campaign and finished the season with a 5-9 record and a 3.93 ERA in 20 starts. His 121 strikeouts were just three shy of the league lead, and he ranked fifth with 116.2 innings pitched.

Matulovich was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of California (Berkeley, California).

He spent parts of five seasons in the Brewers' system, reaching as high as Class-A Advanced with the Midwest League's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Matulovich appeared in 95 career games in the affiliated minor leagues, primarily out of the bullpen. He compiled a 12-10 record with a 4.66 ERA and two saves.

Matulovich along with second baseman Dayson Croes, catcher Rob Emery, Emery, starting pitcher Travis Seabrooke, outfielder Miles Simington, and reliever Nick Trogrlic-Iverson are in Kansas City, Kansas to represent the Goldeyes at the American Association All-Star Game, which takes place Tuesday at Legends Field.

The team is back in action Thursday, July 25 at 6:35 p.m. when they visit the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Goldeyes are just a half game back of Sioux Falls for the West Division lead.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

