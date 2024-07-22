O'grady Wins Swing Off In All-Railroader Home Run Challenge Final

July 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







The Railroaders have led the American Association in home runs for most of the season, it only seemed natural that the final in the All-Star Home Run Challenge was between two Railroaders, Hill Alexander and Brian O'Grady.

After tying on the initial face off and the swing off that followed, both competitors went to sudden death and it was O'Grady who came out the winner to earn the gold belt and kick off the All-Star festivities.

Both Railroaders tied for the most home runs in the first round with 12 while the next closest number was eight.

Alexander moved on to the final after a second round matchup win against Sioux Falls' Josh Rehwaldt. O'Grady had the tougher test against Chicago's Jacob Teter with a tie leading to a swing off.

O'Grady when asked about his strategy heading into the swing off with Teter said, "hit homers."

That's exactly what he did by beating Teter's three homers with four of his own through one minute.

Alexander and O'Grady will represent Cleburne again on Tuesday night for the All-Star game along with Shed Long, Carter Aldrete, Jaxx Groshans, Chris Muller, and Kristian Scott. Catch the Railroaders in Kansas City for the game on AABaseball.TV.

