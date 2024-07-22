DockHounds Drop Finale Prior to All-Star Break

July 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - Despite leading in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lake Country DockHounds dropped the series finale to the Chicago Dogs 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Impact Field in Illinois.

John Swanda took just his second loss of the season, despite turning in arguably his best start with Lake Country. For the first time in a DockHounds uniform Swanda pitched into and completed the seventh inning in addition to striking out a season-high eight Dogs and walking only one batter.

Problem was, that walk led off the seventh as the tying run which led to a two-run rally, propelling Chicago to victory.

Blake Tiberi for the eleventh straight game reached base multiple times, tallying two hits, the last of which being a two-run double to score Deivy Grullon and Thomas Jones for the only DockHounds runs of the game.

The DockHounds enter the all-star break three games outside of the playoff picture with 36 games remaining. On the plus side, 20 of those remaining games will be played at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Get your tickets for the second half of the season now!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.