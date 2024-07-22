Watch the Home Run Challenge Live Tonight

The Home Run Challenge sponsored by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company is set to take place today - Monday, July 22 - at Legends Field in Kansas, KS at 6:30pm CT.

The following players are in the lineup for the 2024 Home Run Challenge (alphabetical order):

Trevor Achenbach (SF)

Hill Alexander (CLE)

Narciso Crook (CHI)

Rob Emery (WPG)

Claudio Finol (KCO)

Jaxx Groshans (CLE)

Ryan Hernandez (LC)

Brian O'Grady (CLE)

Josh Rehwaldt (SF)

Jacob Teter (CHI)

Watch for Free on AABaseball.TV

The Rules and Format

First round

All 10 will get 3:00 minutes to hit as many HRs as possible.

One :30 time out allowed for each participant

Top 4 move to 2nd round

Second Round

Seeded based on First Round (1 vs. 4, 2 vs. 3; lower seed hits first)

All 10 will get 3:00 minutes to hit as many HRs as possible.

One :30 time out allowed for each participant

Winners advance to the final

Final

Both will get 2:00 minutes to hit as many HRs as possible

One :30 time out allowed for each participant

Tiebreakers - All Rounds

In the event of ties, competitors will get 1:00 minute to hit as many HRs as possible

If still tied, swing-off (alternating at bats)

Tickets and more information about the All-Star Game can be found here: https://aabaseball.com/2024-american-association-all-star-game-information/

Watch for Free on AABaseball.TV.

