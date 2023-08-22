Monarchs Pull Away in Ninth, Top Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - Chris Herrmann, Micker Adolfo and Jan Hernandez all notched three-hit games as the Kansas City Monarchs ran away from the Lincoln Saltdogs 11-4 Tuesday night at Haymarket Park.

The Monarchs (51-36) scored six runs in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. The victory puts Kansas City six games ahead of their closest rival in the American Association West.

Herrmann and Hernandez both homered for the Monarchs in the win. Herrmann drove in three in a 3-for-5 performance. He's second in the American Association with 82 RBIs on the year.

Eight of the Monarchs' 15 hits were for extra bases, including three doubles from Adolfo.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring when Aaron Takacs hit a solo home run in the third, but that would be their only lead of the game. A Brian O'Grady bases-loaded walk tied the score in the top of the fourth.

The Monarchs plated three in the fifth, including Herrmann's home run and an RBI double from Adolfo.

Monarchs starter Zach Matson threw five-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits. He walked four and struck out five.

Matson ran into trouble in the sixth, loading the bases with none out. Alex Valdez came on to work out of the jam. He induced a double play (which brought in a run) and a flyout to prevent serious damage.

Hernandez' tape-measure shot in the seventh put Kansas City up 5-3.

A double-play ball pushed across a fourth Lincoln run in the eighth, but that would be as close as the Saltdogs got.

The Monarchs' first run of the ninth came in on a Cameron Cannon sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning. They followed it up with five straight two-out baserunners.

That included an RBI single from Justin Wylie, who extended his on-base streak to 32 games with the base hit. It's the longest active on-base streak in the league this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas City looks to clinch a series win Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Former major leaguer Ashton Goudeau will make his second start as a Monarch against Lincoln's Zach Keenan.

