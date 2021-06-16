Adirondack Thunder Announce Full Capacity for 2021-22 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - Following yesterday's press conference from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Adirondack Thunder have announced that all 2021-22 home games at Cool Insuring Arena will be played at full capacity with no restrictions.

"We are thrilled that we can welcome our great fans back into our building this season," Adirondack Thunder President and Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. "This is a long time coming for not only our organization but for our fantastic community who came together to help everyone get through this devastating time. We want to thank our great fanbase, community, and sponsors for their continued patience and support. We would also like to thank our county and city officials for their guidance. We look forward to seeing a sold-out Cool Insuring Arena on October 23rd."

The Adirondack Thunder's home opener on Saturday, October 23rd will mark 593 days since their last game (March 10, 2020, vs. Worcester). The Thunder host the Newfoundland Growlers at Cool Insuring Arena to kick off the 2021-22 season.

