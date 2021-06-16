Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM Eastern Conference Finals (Game 1)

Greenville, SC - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits open the Eastern Conference Finals against their in-state foe, South Carolina Stingrays. The winner of the best-of-five series will advance to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals and battle either the Allen Americans or Fort Wayne Komets.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-1) at South Carolina Stingrays (3-2)

June 16, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Eastern Conference Finals, Game #1 | Carolina Ice Palace

Referees: Jacob Rekucki (20), Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Tarrington Wyonzek (88)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

RABBITS ROUND 1 RECAP:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won their first playoff series since 2014 after conquering the Indy Fuel in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. At the series' open, 12 Swamp Rabbits made their Kelly Cup Playoffs debut. In four games against the Fuel, Greenville only allowed six goals in total. Ryan Bednard posted a 2-1-0 record with a dazzling 1.35 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout. John Lethemon shut the door in Game 4 with 27 saves on 29 shots in his Kelly Cup Playoff debut. Graham Knott scored twice in Game 4 before earning First Star honors in the series clincher. Shawn Cameron and Joey Haddad have also scored twice in the postseason. Rookie forward Greg Meireles returned from injury and inserted himself nicely into the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs for Game 4. In his postseason debut, Meireles tallied three points (one goal, two assists) including the eventual game-winner.

RAYS RALLY BACK TO KNOCK OFF EVERBLADES:

Down 2-1 in a best-of-five series against the Florida Everblades, South Carolina won back-to-back elimination games in consecutive nights to complete the upset. In Game 4 on Sunday, the Stingrays exploded out of the starting gate with three goals in the opening stanza. Rays captain Andrew Cherniwchan bookended Mark Cooper's first marker of the postseason to provide his club a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Cooper added his second of the night at 12:22 of the middle frame, and Hunter Shepard stopped 29 of 31 Florida shots to force a decisive Game 5. One night later, Dylan Steman opened the scoring at 15:49 of the first period for his first career Kelly Cup Playoffs goal. Cole Ully tallied twice including the eventual series-winner at 8:17 of the third period. Shepard outdueled ECHL Goaltender of the Year Jake Hildebrand with 25 stops on 27 shots.

HEAD-TO-HEAD PLAYOFF HISTORY:

The Swamp Rabbits faced South Carolina only once previously in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Both clubs met in the 2017 South Division Semifinals with the Stingrays winning the best-of-seven series, 4-2. Greenville grabbed Game 1 and Game 2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena before South Carolina stormed back to win four straight. Current Rays captain Andrew Cherniwchan posted three points (one goal, two assists) in six games. The Swamp Rabbits were held to only three goals between Games 3-6. The Stingrays are in the midst of their 26th postseason appearance in franchise history and hold an overall playoff record of 126-121. South Carolina is appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals for the seventh time in team history compared to Greenville's second.

AGAINST THE RAYS IN 2020-21:

Greenville and South Carolina went to battle 15 times in the 72-game regular season. The Swamp Rabbits bested the season-series by posting a 9-3-1-2 record against their in-state rival. Eight of the 15 head-to-head meetings were decided after regulation, and an additional two games were decided by one goal in regulation. Max Zimmer led Greenville in the season-series with five goals including an overtime game-winner, and shared the team lead with Matt Bradley with 10 points. South Carolina was paced by Justin Florek's four goals and Caleb Herbert's 10 points.

AROUND THE KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS:

The Western Conference Finals will feature the top seeded Allen Americans and the third seed Fort Wayne Komets. Both teams previously danced in the 2016 Western Conference Finals before Allen captured back-to-back Kelly Cup titles. Allen swept the Utah Grizzlies, 3-0, in the Western Conference Semifinals. Fort Wayne knocked out the Wichita Thunder in a decisive Game 5 on Monday. The best-of-five series between Allen and Fort Wayne is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, June 18 at 8:05 p.m. The complete series schedule is below:

Game 1 - Friday, June 18 at 8:05 p.m. at Allen

Game 2 - Saturday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. Allen

Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

