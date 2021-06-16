ECHL Transactions - June 16
June 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 16, 2021:
Greenville:
Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve
Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
