Heartlanders to Introduce NHL Affiliation

June 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







The Iowa Heartlanders will officially introduce the team's NHL parent club at Xtream Arena on Thursday, June 17 at noon. As an ECHL affiliate of an NHL parent club, the Heartlanders will be welcomed into that NHL team's "family". Players from the ECHL advance to the AHL and NHL.

Who: Heartlanders President Brian McKenna and members of the NHL front office, including the General Manager of the yet to be named NHL parent club

Where: Xtream Arena, 200 E 9th St., Coralville, Iowa. Please use the main entrance.

What: NHL affiliation reveal

When: Thursday, June 17, 2021, at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Interview Availability: Press conference set up. Questions to be asked during the event

Extra details: Event open to media and public

