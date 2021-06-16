Officials Named for Conference Finals

PRINCETON, N.J. - The following seven referees and seven linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

This will mark the eighth consecutive season that the ECHL will utilize a two-referee system for all games in the Conference Finals and Kelly Cup Finals.

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (1st Conference Finals), Andrew Bruggeman (2nd), Sean MacFarlane (2nd), Alex Normandin (3rd), Jake Rekucki (2nd), Andrew Wilk (5th) and Riley Yerkovich (1st).

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (1st Conference Finals), Shane Gustafson (2nd), Mitchell Hunt (1st), Daniel Kovachik (1st), Kilian McNamara (1st), Christopher Williams (3rd) and Tarrington Wyonzek (1st).

"Each of these officials has been selected based on their performance through the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs as well as the bulk of their work in the 2020-21 season," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Stephen Thomson. "It is a great accomplishment to reach the Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and all of them should be proud to get to this point."

Eastern Conference Finals

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Game 1 - Wednesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 2 - Friday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Greenville

Game 3 - Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Greenville

Game 4 - Monday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals

Allen Americans vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Game 1 - Friday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 2 - Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT Allen

Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

