Preview: Game 1: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, June 16 at 7:05 PM

About Tonight's Game: Fresh off a 3-2 victory in a winner-take-all Game 5 contest to oust the top-seeded Florida Everblades from the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the South Carolina Stingrays are set to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to begin a best-of-5 Eastern Conference Finals series Wednesday night at the Carolina Ice Palace. With their backs against the wall, the Rays earned wins on back-to-back nights Sunday and Monday to keep their season alive and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the seventh time in team history. The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Indy Fuel three games to one in their first-round series last week. It's the first time Greenville has advanced in the Kelly Cup Playoffs since 2014. After finishing the regular season with a points percentage of .632, the Swamp Rabbits are the No. 2 seed in the east. SC finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last six games to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Rays have clinched a spot in the ECHL's postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing 2020-21 with a .579 points percentage. Greenville controlled the regular season series against the Rays, winning 9 of the 15 meetings.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville finished in second place in the Eastern Conference during the regular season with an overall record of 38-19-12-3. A league-high 26 of their contests went past regulation and were decided in overtime or a shootout. The Swamp Rabbits had plenty of offensive help from their back end, as defenseman Samuel Jardine finished second on the team in scoring with 44 points (3g, 41a). His point total was fourth among ECHL defenders and his assist number was fourth overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 32 points (11g, 21a) in 35 games. Forward Matt Bradley led the team with 47 points in 69 games on 21 goals and 26 assists. Garrett Thompson and Patrick Bajkov were just behind him with 42 and 39 points respectively. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, played 35 of the club's games with a 20-6-6 record along with an ECHL-best four shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.43 and a 0.917 save percentage.

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Greenville at South Carolina - Wednesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Greenville at South Carolina - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary

