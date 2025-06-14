A Spectacular Solo Goal from Ludmila Peep the Footwork on this Too! #nwsl
June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025
- NC Courage at Angel City Match Preview - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Barbra Banda Scores Game-Winning Goal as Pride Defeat Bay FC 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Shows Strong But Falls, 1-0, to Orlando Pride - Bay FC
- Barbra Banda Scores Game Winning Goal as Pride Defeat Bay FC, 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Rolls to Convincing Victory Over Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Shut Out at Home Against Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Media Availability with Goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi
- Chicago Stars FC Signs German International Kathrin Hendrich
- Chicago Stars FC Take Home a Point in 2-2 Draw Visiting Angel City FC
- Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC