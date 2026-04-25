A New Era for the Sky Starts Today
Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A new chapter begins today for the Sky
Catch their first preseason test vs. the Phoenix Mercury at 4pm/ET on League Pass.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026
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