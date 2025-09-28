9.27.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sean Totsch scored the only goal as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, extending the club's undefeated streak to 12 games as Totsch highlighted a night in which he became the USL Championship's all-time leader in regular season appearances.
