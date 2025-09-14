9.13.2025: Texoma FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Brandon McManus scored a brace and Philip Spengler recorded a goal and assist for Texoma FC while Luis Gil and Neco Brett recorded two goal contributions each for Spokane Velocity FC as the sides played to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sherman Bearcat Stadium.
