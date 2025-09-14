9.13.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Juan Tejada scored a pair of goals as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium after Paul Marie had recorded a goal and assist for the hosts in the opening 25 minutes.







