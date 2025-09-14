9.13.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Peter Wilson scored a pair of goals to put Oakland Roots SC into a second-half lead before Rubio Rubin leveled for the Charleston Battery with just over 15 minutes to go as the sides played to a 3-3 draw at Patriots Point, bringing the Battery's 10-game home winning streak in league play to an end.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 13, 2025
- Roots End Battery's Ten Game Home Winning Streak in 3-3 Road Draw - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Surges Back in 5-2 Win over Loudoun United FC - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled
- Match Preview | Charleston vs. Oakland
- Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United
- Cal Jennings Earns USLC Team of the Week Selection for Week 27
- Battery Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Over Indy, Jennings Bags Brace