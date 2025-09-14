9.13.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Peter Wilson scored a pair of goals to put Oakland Roots SC into a second-half lead before Rubio Rubin leveled for the Charleston Battery with just over 15 minutes to go as the sides played to a 3-3 draw at Patriots Point, bringing the Battery's 10-game home winning streak in league play to an end.







