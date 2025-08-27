8.20.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Through goals from Mamadou Dieng, Marlon Hairston at Toyota Field, Hartford Athletic matches club record with seventh consecutive unbeaten match across all competitions, defeats San Antonio FC for first time, 2-0, to advance to 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals.
