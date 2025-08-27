8.20.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Through goals from Mamadou Dieng, Marlon Hairston at Toyota Field, Hartford Athletic matches club record with seventh consecutive unbeaten match across all competitions, defeats San Antonio FC for first time, 2-0, to advance to 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.