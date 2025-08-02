8.2.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
FC Naples hands Richmond Kickers fifth consecutive loss, as Karsen Henderlong's 10th goal of the season caps off newcomers' 2-1 comeback victory at City Stadium.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
