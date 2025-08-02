8.2.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







FC Naples hands Richmond Kickers fifth consecutive loss, as Karsen Henderlong's 10th goal of the season caps off newcomers' 2-1 comeback victory at City Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.