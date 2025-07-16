7.16.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC and the Charlotte Independence played to a 1-1 draw as Christopher Garcia's first goal of the season for the hosts in the 44th minute was equalized by Bachir Ndiaye in the 64th minute at Breese Stevens Field.
