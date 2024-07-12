7.12.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Nick Markanich scored his 16th goal of the season in the 90th minute as the Charleston Battery rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium after Michee Ngalina had recorded a goal and assist in the first half for the hosts.
