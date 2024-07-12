7.12.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Nick Markanich scored his 16th goal of the season in the 90th minute as the Charleston Battery rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium after Michee Ngalina had recorded a goal and assist in the first half for the hosts.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.