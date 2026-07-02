7.1.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
A stunning free kick from Omar Hernandez added to a second-half own goal as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC earned a 2-0 win over Westchester SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, extending the visitors' away winless streak to 16 consecutive road games.
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