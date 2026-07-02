USL1 Westchester SC

7.1.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video


A stunning free kick from Omar Hernandez added to a second-half own goal as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC earned a 2-0 win over Westchester SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, extending the visitors' away winless streak to 16 consecutive road games.

Check out the Westchester SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central