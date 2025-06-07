6.7.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Phillip Goodrum and Ray Serrano scored first-half goals as Louisville City FC took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lynn Family Stadium, moving the side to the top of the Eastern Conference as it extended its undefeated streak to start the season to a club-record 11 games.
