6.29.2025: Louisville City FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson scored the only goal while Damian Las posted a two-save shutout as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC at Lynn Family Stadium to move into second place in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, keeping the side's chance of claiming the group alive.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
