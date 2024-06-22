6.22.2024: North Carolina FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC YouTube Video







North Carolina FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC shared the points after a scoreless draw at WakeMed Soccer Park as Hounds legend Kenardo Forbes became the USL Championship's all-time leader in regular season appearances with the 278th appearance of his career.

