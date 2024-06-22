6.22.2024: Indy Eleven vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Ethan Zubak scored the only goal of the game as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to break the Boys in Blues' 10-game winning streak across all competitions while boosting its position in the Western Conference.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.