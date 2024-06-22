6.22.2024: Indy Eleven vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Ethan Zubak scored the only goal of the game as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to break the Boys in Blues' 10-game winning streak across all competitions while boosting its position in the Western Conference.
