6.21.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rodrigo Lopez and Cristian Parano scored second-half goals to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, breaking a three-game scoreless streak for the visitors.
