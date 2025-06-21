6.21.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Rodrigo Lopez and Cristian Parano scored second-half goals to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, breaking a three-game scoreless streak for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2025

