6.21.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Manuel Arteaga scored his 10th goal of the season - and the 40th of his career in the USL Championship's regular season - as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium after the hosts were reduced to 10 players late in the first half.

