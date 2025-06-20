6.20.2025: Lexington SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Forster Ajago scored an early goal to lead Lexington SC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Lexington SC Stadium to give the hosts a second consecutive victory as Matt Mahoney's late tally wasn't enough for the defending Championship title-holders.







