6.20.2025: Lexington SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Forster Ajago scored an early goal to lead Lexington SC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Lexington SC Stadium to give the hosts a second consecutive victory as Matt Mahoney's late tally wasn't enough for the defending Championship title-holders.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2025
- Hartford Down Loudoun United in Dominant 3-0 Victory - Hartford Athletic
- Sundstrom and Luckhurst score, McGuire makes huge stops as NCFC takes down league leaders - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks Lose on the Road against Lexington SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Defender Abdi Salim to 25-Day Contract - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts El Paso Locomotive FC in Western Conference Showdown at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Legion FC Signs Forward Sebastian Saucedo - Birmingham Legion FC
- Miami FC Shocks the East with Clean Sheet over Charleston - Miami FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue California Craze against Monterey Bay FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Union Strong, Community Powered: LMCC Partners with Oakland Roots & Soul Sports Club - Oakland Roots
- The Man Behind the Moment - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- A Winning Drive: Toyota Named Proud Partner of Lexington SC
- Lexington SC Grabs a Huge Win against New Mexico United After Intense Comeback at Home
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Parlour Pizza + Pints as Proud Partner for 2025 Season
- Racing Louisville FC to Host Lexington SC Women in July 13 Friendly
- Lexington SC Loses against Monterey Bay FC in Hard-Fought Away Match