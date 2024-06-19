6.18.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Ronaldo Damus scored his seventh goal of the season with a minute to play to cap a six-goal thriller as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 3-3 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, extending the Switchbacks' undefeated streak to nine games in the USL Championship.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2024
- Switchbacks FC End in a Draw on the Road Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Veteran Free Agent Midfielder Dre Fortune
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announce Summer Theme Night Schedule
- Las Vegas Lights FC Provide Injury Updates on Samake and Alba
- Las Vegas Lights Game vs Memphis 901 on June 22 Moved to 7:30pm PT
- Las Vegas Lights Host MLS-Side Los Angeles FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Cashman Field