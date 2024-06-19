Sports stats



Las Vegas Lights FC

6.18.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Ronaldo Damus scored his seventh goal of the season with a minute to play to cap a six-goal thriller as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 3-3 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, extending the Switchbacks' undefeated streak to nine games in the USL Championship.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central