6.18.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ronaldo Damus scored his seventh goal of the season with a minute to play to cap a six-goal thriller as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 3-3 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, extending the Switchbacks' undefeated streak to nine games in the USL Championship.

