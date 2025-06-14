6.14.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum recorded a hat trick while Taylor Davila had the first three-assist game of the 2025 season to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Lynn Family Stadium, extending LouCity's regular season undefeated streak to 19 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

