6.1.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Prosper Kasim scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time before Tyler Pasher added an insurance marker in the second half as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park.

