5th Annual

The fifth annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament," presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., benefiting the WooSox Foundation, is scheduled for Monday, May 12, at the Haven Country Club in Boylston, Massachusetts. Boston Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox alumni will participate, including the eponymous Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer, Rich Gedman.

Foursomes can register for $1,500, tee signage is $750, and the WEPA Ticket is $125, which includes raffle tickets, mulligans, and all on-course activities.

The registration fee per foursome includes green fees, cart fees for 18 holes, a boxed lunch, an elegant dinner buffet, two complimentary drinks per golfer, and WooSox Foundation quarter-zip pullovers as thank-you gifts. The raffle will provide opportunities for additional gifts, memorabilia, and experiences.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and a noontime shotgun start. The round features a traditional scramble format. The Celebrity Long Drive will tee off at 5:20 p.m., with the dinner reception beginning at 6 p.m.

The Rich Gedman Golf Tournament, presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., is one of the most helpful fundraisers for the WooSox Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Worcester Red Sox, which seeks to make dreams come true for the families of New England and WooSox Nation. The foundation's focus on its four pillars--Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports-has now expanded to a veritable "Starting 9," addressing Mental Health, Veterans, Frontline Heroes, Pets, and Arts & Culture.

