Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps Offers $6 Parking in Adam Parking Ramp for Most Bisons Games at Sahlen Field

March 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

As baseball fans prepare for Bisons Opening Day on Friday, March 28 and to head into downtown Buffalo for the 2025 baseball season at Sahlen Field, a great parking option available to them is the Buffalo Civic Auto Ramp's Adam Ramp, which will offer $6 Flat Rate Parking for almost all Bisons home games in 2025!

Located at 343 Washington St., the Adam Ramp is just a five-minute walk to Sahlen Field and features over 1,700 spaces, including options for EV Charging. The $6 flat rate for parking will be for most Bisons weekday night (after 5 p.m.) and weekend games. Weekday afternoon games will also feature a $6 flat rate for those who park within two hours before or after the team's scheduled first pitch. Some exclusions apply, including May 31st and July 3rd, but parking for those events and other exclusions will be a maximum $10 flat rate.

Adam Ramp also offers the ability for fans to purchase and save a barcode for pre-paid parking, allowing fans the ability to get to the ballpark and enjoy Bisons baseball even quicker! For more information on prepay options, fans can visit BCARparking.com.

For more tips, tricks and time/money-saving options for fans visiting Sahlen Field, visit Bisons.com.

